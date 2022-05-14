Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 47.5% This Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $5,156.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 47.5% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00047899 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000811 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,803,075,560 coins and its circulating supply is 1,599,984,759 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

