Proton 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.12 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $55.48 million and $3.12 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,999.17 or 1.00000314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00104936 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 11,799,811,496 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.