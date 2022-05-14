Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PROV traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.52. 11,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

