Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $451,978.31

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $451,978.31 and approximately $349.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00530520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036516 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,679.79 or 2.01166198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008632 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.