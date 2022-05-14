Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 million.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

PRN opened at C$9.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 18.56 and a quick ratio of 16.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.63. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of C$8.00 and a 1-year high of C$23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

