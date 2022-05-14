Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,338.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 376,400 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,928,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,592,000 after buying an additional 325,543 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

