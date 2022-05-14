Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

QTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE QTWO traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 531,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42. Q2 has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

