Qcash Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Qcash has a total market cap of $56.47 million and $119.60 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00522973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00038008 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,245.66 or 2.02918492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.