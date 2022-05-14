Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Update

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the April 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of QLGN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 501,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Qualigen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics by 4,992,900.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 99,858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

