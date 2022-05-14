Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $8.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.60. 570,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.02. Quidel has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $180.06.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quidel by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,275,000 after acquiring an additional 101,112 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $1,690,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.