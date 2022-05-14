Quipt Home Medical (QIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$37.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.48 million.

