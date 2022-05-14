RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). RadNet had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDNT. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in RadNet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in RadNet by 56.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in RadNet by 171.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 742,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 468,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 271,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,648. RadNet has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.76.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

