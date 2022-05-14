RAI Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.19 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $24.19 million and $660,802.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00532581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037958 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,288.50 or 2.06444809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008549 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

