Raymond James Analysts Give Finning International (TSE:FTT) a C$46.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.30.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.57. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$29.71 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. Analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.7299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,090,907.48. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,924 shares of company stock worth $517,223.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

