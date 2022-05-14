Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNT. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 5,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$737,100. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 125,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$1,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,689,800. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,224.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

