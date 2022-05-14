Raze Network (RAZE) Market Capitalization Achieves $404,780.63

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 63% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $404,780.63 and approximately $1.81 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00537541 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,925.33 or 2.10623079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.