Refereum (RFR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.88 Million

Refereum (RFR) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $39.88 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,097.83 or 0.99966997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00105025 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

