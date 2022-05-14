Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,207 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,708,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,131,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

