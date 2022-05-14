Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $7.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.41. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.20 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

