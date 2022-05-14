Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

RPHM opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

