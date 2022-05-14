Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $48.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Replimune Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Replimune Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 248,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,366. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.