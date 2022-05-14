Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.62 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $70.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after buying an additional 798,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,621,000 after buying an additional 49,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

