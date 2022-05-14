Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Update

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the April 15th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ REVH remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. 4,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

