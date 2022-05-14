REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

REVV (REVV) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

