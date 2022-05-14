Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of American Tower worth $260,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.66. 2,229,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.49. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.