Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $231,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,701. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.11. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.