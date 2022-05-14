Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Up 119.0% in April

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the April 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LEAP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.88. 29,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,253. Ribbit LEAP has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter worth $2,769,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth $2,123,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth $1,165,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

