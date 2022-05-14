Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIVN. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 74.59.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up 2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 26.70. 42,674,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,438,180. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 38.28.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.46 by 0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 956,373 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 82,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,328 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 250.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.