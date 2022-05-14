Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roku were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.15. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.69.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.