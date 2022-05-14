Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after buying an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,565 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,016,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after purchasing an additional 854,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.88. 6,159,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.