Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.69. 1,749,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,474. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

