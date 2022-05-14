Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,751 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $11,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,700,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,138. The stock has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

