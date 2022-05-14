Roundview Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,126,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.74. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.