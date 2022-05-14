Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,297,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,764,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $17.87 on Friday, hitting $371.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,279. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

