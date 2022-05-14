Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.29) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Empiric Student Property to a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 109 ($1.34).

Shares of ESP stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 87.80 ($1.08). 1,207,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Empiric Student Property has a one year low of GBX 80.10 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 103 ($1.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.04. The stock has a market cap of £529.61 million and a PE ratio of 18.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

