Royale Finance Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $631,600.59 and approximately $10,790.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00531962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037505 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,633.80 or 2.02030944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.