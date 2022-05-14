Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.43.

RPRX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. 2,718,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 425.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 51.0% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

