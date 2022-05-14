RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after purchasing an additional 861,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $9,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after purchasing an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 459,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPT traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,525. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

