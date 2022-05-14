Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.44.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $262,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,380 shares of company stock worth $1,380,016 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

