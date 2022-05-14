SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.21 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $3,359.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,472.64 or 0.99664520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00035172 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00108052 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00204211 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00232167 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00110989 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002770 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

