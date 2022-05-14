SafePal (SFP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.95 Million

SafePal (SFP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, SafePal has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $37.95 million and $14.97 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00024186 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

