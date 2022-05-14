Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.77

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 3316322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFRY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Safran from €137.00 ($144.21) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Get Safran alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.