Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.48

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 2337171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 553.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,303,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,235 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 913,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,897.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 860,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after acquiring an additional 795,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

