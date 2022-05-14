Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $292.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $292.00 and last traded at $292.00, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

