Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

STSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 592,525 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

