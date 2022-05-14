SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,620. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,045,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

