Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,591,702 shares of company stock valued at $228,488,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Argus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

