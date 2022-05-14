Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 266,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,979. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.40.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.