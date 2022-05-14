Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Shares of STX stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

