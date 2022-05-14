Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

STB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($22.44) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($23.41) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.55).

Shares of STB stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,050 ($12.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,024. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 1,005 ($12.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($17.51). The company has a market capitalization of £195.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,195.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,265.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.51) per share. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

